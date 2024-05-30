Public assistance sought solving cold case homicide in Lima

May 30—LIMA — The Lima Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in solving a more than 20-year-old murder of a Lima man.

According to a Crime Stoppers news release, on Jan. 10, 2002, at approximately midnight, Lima police officers were dispatched to 1212 S. Central Ave., Lima, in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located Jon Bryant deceased, laying on the floor of the living room. Bryant was pronounced dead on scene, and the apparent cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lima Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867), Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291 or the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.