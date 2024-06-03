Public assistance sought solving cold case homicide in Lima

Jun. 3—LIMA — The Lima Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in solving a more than 20-year-old murder of a Lima man.

According to a Crime Stoppers news release, on Aug. 23, 2003, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Lima police officers were dispatched to 558 W. Market St. Apt. A, Lima, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found William "Billy" Powell, 53, in the kitchen of the apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower legs. Powell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lima Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867), Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291 or the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.