Public asked to avoid the area following Rock Hill shooting: Police

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Traffic is being diverted following a shooting late Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

This incident happened on Southland Drive. Currently, no one is allowed to get into the Southland Park neighborhood, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

