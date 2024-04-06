Public advised to stay out of all Los Angeles County beaches due to poor water quality

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is advising beachgoers to avoid all water contact until at least 8 a.m. Monday morning. The warning is for all beaches in the county.

Officials say with the latest storm bringing more rain to Southern California, the ocean water quality has deteriorated due to high levels of bacteria.

With multiple storms impacting the region in recent weeks, the added rainfall results in excessive bacteria and debris that could seep into the ocean water from city streets and mountain areas.

The Department of Public Health adds that the danger of elevated bacteria levels is especially high around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

The health department tests ocean water bacteria levels regularly and advisories will be lifted once the levels meet standards set by the state of California.

For a map and the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

To report a beach emergency or issue, call the L.A. County Operator at 626-430-5360 or during after-hours at 213-974-1234.

