Public advised to stay out of Los Angeles County beaches

As a heavy rainstorm pummels Southern California this weekend, officials are asking the public to avoid all Los Angeles County beaches due to high levels of bacteria.

Due to recent rainfall, excessive bacteria and debris can seep from nearby city streets and mountain areas, likely contaminating ocean waters, especially around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, said the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

This warning also includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, especially children, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised, officials said.

The ocean water warnings will remain in effect until Wednesday, April 3 at 8 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall, health officials said.

Earlier this week, certain beaches were already under a high bacteria warning including:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach – Near Will Rogers Tower 18 and 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach – The entire swim area

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey – The entire swim area

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach – The entire swim area

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica South Tower 20 and 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the health department said.

Loved ones remember victims killed in South L.A. DUI crash

A previous warning for the Malibu Pier in Malibu was lifted after testing showed the water quality fell within safe standards.

The health department tests ocean water bacteria levels regularly and advisories will be lifted once the levels meet standards set by the state of California.

For a map and the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

To report a beach emergency or issue, call the L.A. County Operator at 626-430-5360 or during after-hours at 213-974-1234.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.