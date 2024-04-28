Pub landlord in German city of Dusseldorf killed after fight

Two men secure traces and evidence next to a covered corpse outside a pub in Düsseldorf. One person was killed by gunfire in Duesseldorf on the early hours of 28 April. David Young/dpa

A pub landlord was shot and killed outside his pub in Dusseldorf in the early hours of Sunday, prosecutors and police in the western German city said.

According to the initial investigation, the shooting followed a dispute between the landlord and a man, which moved to the street outside the pub at around 2:45 am (0045 GMT).

According to the police report, the man fired several shots at the landlord before re-entering the pub. A police patrol arrived soon after the incident and arrested an armed man in front of the pub. He did not offer any resistance.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the 38-year-old landlord, but he died at the scene.

The arrested man is reported to be a 52-year-old Kosovar who is resident in Germany. Whether the arrested man was the gunman remains under investigation.

Police are investigating whether the assailant and the landlord knew each other previously.

An empty shell casing from a firearm lies on the sidewalk outside a pub in Duesseldorf. One person was killed by gunfire in Duesseldorf on the early hours of 28 April. David Young/dpa