Pub crawl will focus on Ireland provinces

Mar. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Gather up your friends and go out and paint the town green.

You in Flood City, in partnership with the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will host its inaugural Paddy's Day Pub Crawl Saturday beginning at The Haven, 117 Langhorne Ave., Johnstown; Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown; and Wooly's Celtic Pub, 256 Strayer St., Johnstown.

Registration will start at 7 p.m., during which participants will receive event wristbands granting them access to an array of exclusive perks throughout the evening.

Tasha Adams, creative director of You in Flood City, said she was approached by members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians who wanted to expand on the success of the Pennsylvania State Convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians that was held last summer in Johnstown.

"There's nothing St. Patrick's Day-themed here in Johnstown and people love the holiday," she said. "They were talking about making it more of an annual thing. We put on the Mardi Crawl and Zombie Crawl, so they asked us to help them and we absolutely wanted to do it."

Adams said they wanted to include local pubs in the crawl.

"I was looking into it and saw Ireland is broken down into provinces, so that's how we're structuring this event," she said.

Participating establishments include Wooly's Neighborhood Celtic Pub, The Phoenix Tavern and Minersville PNA in Cambria City's "Connacht Province"; Stadium Pub & Grille, Fetz's Sports Pub, Harrigan's Cafe & Wine Deck, Scotts By Dam, Balance Restaurant, Main Street Pizzeria, Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Lucy's Place, Catholic War Veterans, Turner Hall and Woodvale Olympic Club in downtown Johnstown's "Leinster Province"; and The Haven, The Boulevard Grill, Southmont Gardens and Franklin Street Bar & Grill in Roxbury's "Munster Province."

"This is about celebrating the Irish heritage and educating people on it while having fun," Adams said.

Each location will offer Irish-themed food and drink specials and live entertainment.

"We'll also have a bagpiper who will be popping into the bars throughout the night to play a tune," Adams said.

In addition, a crawl toast will be held at 9 p.m. at all locations.

"It'll be a city-wide official toast that everyone is going to be a part of," Adams said.

To ensure seamless travel between the different provinces, three buses will be making loops until midnight, connecting participants to their establishment of choice.

"All the pubs are putting a lot of work into this so people can have a good time," Adams said. "We hope people will have pride in Johnstown and what's happening here."

Proceeds will benefit You in Flood City and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Attendees must be 21 years of age.

Cost is $10 per person — cash only — and each participant will receive an Irish name for the evening.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/youinfc.