Psychiatrist in California taken for more than $1M by crook

A 62-year-old money manager was sentenced to nearly 8 years in state prison for stealing more than $1 million from a practicing psychiatrist in Thousand Oaks, authorities announced late last week.

Prosecutors with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office say that David Howard Syner, a resident of Whittier, gained access to the victim’s financial accounts after an agreement to manage the doctor’s business affairs.

Between 2014 and late 2018, Synder employed more than 13 different schemes to illegally siphon money off the psychiatrist, using much of the cash to purchase luxury goods and services for himself and his fiancée, including first-class travel, entertainment and cosmetic surgery, as well payments on items like health insurance, rent, car payments and tuition, according to a news release from the VCDA’s office.

By August 2018, the victim grew suspicious that Syner was stealing from him and hired a certified public accountant to uncover how much money he’d been swindled out of. Two months later, the VCDA’s Bureau of Investigation began looking into the matter and in 2020 used an in-house forensic accountant to track Syner’s purchases.

“…the crime was carried out in a way that indicated planning, sophistication, or professionalism, and the crime involved actual taking or damage of great monetary value,” prosecutors said.

In June 2023, Syner pled guilty to 13 counts of grand theft and admitted to stealing more than $500,000, as well as admitting to aggravating factors, including that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the thefts.

In addition to his 7 years and 8-month sentence to state prison, the 62-year-old has been ordered to pay $987,250 plus interest for stealing the money.

“This case emphasizes the need to verify and supervise when allowing another person to access your financial records, regardless of your relationship,” Senior Deputy DA Howard Wise, who prosecuted the case, said. “No matter how smart you are, you can become a victim when you trust but don’t verify.”

