Psychedelics advocates to march against Colorado social media bill

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver psychedelic group plans to march to the Colorado Capitol on Wednesday to protest a proposed bill they say denies access to education about certain medicines.

Denver Psychedelic Resource Center and Plant Magic are protesting Senate Bill 24-158, which authorizes the attorney general to enforce new requirements under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

The founder of Plant Magic Cafe fears the bill could harm free speech on the internet, specifically social media, regarding plant medicines.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors is state Rep. Meghan Lukens, a Democrat who represents District 26, including Eagle, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

Her office released the following statement: “The goal of this bill is to protect kids from bad actors on social media. We are working with our reproductive rights community and LBGTQ community, two communities which I value and respect, to ensure safety concerns of all young people are addressed. We are in the process of working out a compromise between all those invested in this bill.”

