PSU Wilkes-Barre hosting eclipse viewing party

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are less than a week away from the rare astronomical event, a total solar eclipse, that’s set to cross North America on Monday.

You can take part in the occasion as dozens of viewing parties and educational events are planned in our area.

This was the scene at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township in August 2017.

It’s the last time a total solar eclipse was visible in America but on Monday, you have a chance to witness astronomical history repeat itself.

“The sun near our campus at Penn State Wilkes-Barre will be 94% covered by the moon, which is a lot! You’re just going to see a little thin sliver of the sun around the moon and it’s going to get really dark and it’s going to be an awesome experience,” said Dr. Violet Mager, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy.

Dr. Violet Mager is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Penn-State Wilkes-Barre.

Schools dismissing early for the solar eclipse

“In the case of a solar eclipse, the earth is going around the sun, the moon is going around the earth, and when the moon moves into just the right position so that it blocks the sun, we end up in the shadow of the moon,” explained Dr. Mager.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre is once again inviting the public to experience eclipse euphoria. It’s hosting a free viewing party inside and outside the Nesbitt Academic Campus on Monday rain or shine.

“We’re expecting a really big event with lots of people and we’ve got lots of stuff for people to do. we will have the solar telescope out for people to look through, it has a special filter on it so that it’s safe to look at the sun,” added Dr. Mager.

According to NASA’s Eclipse Explorer, the eclipse will begin at 2:08 p.m., peak at 3:23 p.m., and end at 4:34 p.m. Dr. Mager is heading to upstate New York to catch a glimpse of the eclipse in the path of totality.

“That’s an experience that you can see pictures of, but I’ve heard it’s more spectacular to see it in person so I’ll be traveling to try to see that,” stated Dr. Mager.

We’re told this will be the last chance to see a solar eclipse cross the United States until 2045.

To learn more about this event and others happening in our area visit Penn-State Wilkes-Barre’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.