PSU releases new look at proposed site that could replace Portland’s Keller Auditorium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University has uncovered another look at a venue that could serve as the new Keller Auditorium, if city leaders decide against preserving it.

PSU President Ann Cudd first announced the institution’s plans to replace the historic venue last summer.

Paul Giamatti spotted in Portland at Powell’s Books

After submitting an official proposal to the City of Portland, along with seven other entities, the university was chosen as a finalist in the competition to construct a modernized arts hub downtown.

Interior theater view of PSU’s proposed Portland Arts + Culture Center designed by Bora Architects. (Courtesy Bora)

Side building view of PSU’s proposed Portland Arts + Culture Center designed by Bora Architects. (Courtesy Bora)

Lobby view of PSU’s proposed Portland Arts + Culture Center designed by Bora Architects. (Courtesy Bora)

Aerial view of PSU’s proposed Portland Arts + Culture Center designed by Bora Architects. (Courtesy Bora)

The venue would be located on the 4.25-acre property PSU owns on Southwest Lincoln Street. The proposal includes a 3,000-seat auditorium, a 1,200-seat auditorium and the 150-room University Place Hotel.

According to the school, there would be up to 18,000 square feet of conference space and up to 40,000 square feet of office space. Other features include a full-service restaurant and bar, more learning space to boost academic programs and up to 750 on-site parking spaces.

Oregon drought improves, rain returns to forecast

“Our comprehensive proposal is possible because PSU owns the largest single parcel of developable property in downtown Portland, a site four times larger than the existing Keller Auditorium’s one block footprint,” PSU Associate Vice President for Planning, Construction and Real Estate Jason Franklin said in a statement.

The university additionally noted the “leading-edge, climate-resilient design utilizing mass timber and the latest in sustainable technology.”

Seismic safety — or the lack thereof — is a significant part of why the city is considering replacing the Keller Auditorium. The building first opened in 1917, and hasn’t been remodeled since the 1960s. A 2020 analysis showed the venue would need major upgrades to meet modern safety standards.

Oregon Health Authority reports highest nonmedical vaccine exemptions among kindergartners

The City of Portland, Oregon Metro and Halprin Landscape Conservancy joined forces to propose a “21st Century Keller” that would preserve the existing building, and cost $267.2 million to renovate.

The Lloyd Center was named as the other finalist for a new venue.

PSU will present its latest proposal to the Portland City Council on Wednesday, May 29.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.