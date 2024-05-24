PSP: Woman dies from gunshot in Pike County

DINGMAN TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway in Pike County after police say a woman died of a gunshot wound.

Pennsylvania State Police say on May 22, troopers were called to a house on Vandien Drive in Dingman Township, Pike County for a report of a woman with a gunshot injury.

Carbon County man killed in motorcycle crash

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Karen L. Kistle. She died from her injuries before being flown to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

State police are continuing to investigate Kistle’s death.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.