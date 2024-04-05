PSP: Wanted woman leads to man arrested for drugs, lying to troopers

GREEN TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on drug and lying to trooper charges while they were searching for a wanted woman.

On March 25 around 2:30 p.m., troopers were serving a search warrant at a home in the 160 block of Roemerville Road in Greene Township.

Police say the homeowner, allowed troopers to search the residence, and “numerous indicators of criminal activity” were seen while talking with Jonathan Smith 51, of Mount Pocono, a visitor inside the house.

Smith was found to have marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, PSP reported. Troopers said they caught Smith in many lies including giving police a false name.

Smith was charged with drug possession and false ID to law enforcement. He remains in the Pike County Correctional Facility on a $50,000.

State police did not say if they arrested the woman the search warrant was given for.

