PSP trying to ID alleged child abuse suspect

Mar. 29—SPRINGBORO — Authorities are attempting to identify and locate a woman accused of abusing her toddler son at a store in Springboro earlier this month.

According a news release issued Wednesday by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, troopers were called to the Dollar General around 3 p.m. March 3 to check on the welfare of a 2-year-old boy.

Two witnesses told police that a woman identified as Candace Beshar entered the store with her son. Witnesses told police that the child "would normally leave a mess in the store and never be disciplined," the release said.

When Beshar and the child left the store, witnesses told police that Beshar "was seen striking the child with closed hammer fists on the side and stomach," the release said. The woman and child left the area on foot prior to the arrival of troopers.

Police were given multiple spellings of Beshar's name and haven't been able to find an address for her, the release said.

Police then reported the information to Pennsylvania ChildLine services.

ChildLine, part of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals of suspected child abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its toll-free hotline is (800) 932-0313.