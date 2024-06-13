PSP step up as police departments close

LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could local police departments be a thing of the past? That’s the question hundreds of residents are asking all across our area after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have stepped up to respond to more calls.

With PSP covering more real estate and fewer cadets signing up for training, the pressure is on to be everywhere there’s trouble.

It may come down to money, as more smaller communities are not able to afford their own police department.

For as long as Linda Kocher has been a Laflin Borough resident, she has known what it feels like to live in a town without a police department.

“It’s scary. No one will come immediately,” Kocher said.

It’s been that way since 2014 when Laflin Borough disbanded its police department. State police have been the go-to first responder ever since.

“Now they gotta take care of what they’re doing and then come over here if there’s a tragedy or something. This is all we have. We have to wait for the State Police to come,” Kocher explained.

There are 36 boroughs and 36 townships in Luzerne County. Close to a third of them are covered solely by state police.

“If there’s ever an area or municipality that doesn’t have police coverage, we are going to step up and cover them,” said PSP Troop P Trooper William Evans.

Trooper Evans serves Luzerne County out of Wilkes-Barre, Troop P.

The expansion of coverage and increase of calls has without a doubt presented its challenges.

“If we only have one car available, we may be covering one corner of the county to the other it may take an hour and a half to get to one call to another,” Trooper Evans added.

Response time is a large concern for Kocher and Laflin Borough Council President Mark Malvizzi, who wished to remain off camera.

Malvizzi says the decision to disband the police department in 2014 was financial.

It would’ve cost around $300,000 to fund while the total budget was less than $1,000,000.

He believes the small borough, made up of a little more than 1,500 people has so far made out okay and the state police are doing a fine job.

“As a resident, I’m very satisfied with the protection that they deliver, but I would also understand that you can’t have the same expectation of a police department,” Malvizzi said.

More coverage means more troopers, but the number of applicants has dropped significantly.

In the 90’s, there were 10,000 applicants per class. In 2019, it dropped down to 8,000. In 2023, it’s only 1,800.

“We need to remain competitive,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Governor Shapiro addressed the dire need for more state police troopers last August and made efforts to see those numbers rise.

A 2023-2024 budget plan that includes $16,400,000 for four new state trooper cadet classes, which hire and train 384 new troopers.

It also called for a cut in college credit requirements.

“We have definitely seen the number of applications increase since then that’s for sure,” Trooper Evans explained.

“The 60 college credit we felt was a barrier,” PSP Colonel Christopher L. Paris said.

Colonel Paris sat down with 28/22 News to discuss the impact these changes have made on his academies and the 4,000-plus troopers.

“I still believe there are people out there who want to enter into law enforcement it’s a noble profession,” Colonel Paris stated.

A profession that should come as a priority and be seen as a necessity.

“It’s a job that needs to be done. It’s a job that we are certainly committed too and endeavored to doing in the future and I believe that there are young people out there who want to make a difference,” Colonel Paris continued.

Whether it’s highway patrol, investigating crime or responding to a call in a local neighborhood, there’s one thing that these first responders say will never change.

“We hope that they can count on us. We hope that they can trust us. We have a lot of thankless troopers particularly patrol that work very hard,” said Trooper Evans.

“I mean they are only human. They’re doing what they have to do,” Kocher said.

State police are always in need of cadets and if you’re interested, you can go online for more information.

