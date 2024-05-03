PSP and PRSC host SKILLS driving course

May 3—In a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of road safety among teen drivers in the Permian region, the Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Road Safety Coalition have joined forces to sponsor a highly anticipated skilled driving course. With a focused initiative on educating and empowering young motorists, this program will utilize cars provided by Sewell Family of Companies to equip area young drivers with essential driving skills and firsthand experience, aiming to curtail the alarming rates of accidents and fatalities on local roads.

The course will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Odessa College's Sewell Auto Tech Facility, 2425 8th St.

The venue is safe and closed to outside traffic. Students receive world-class instruction from professional drivers who teach correct responses to real-life driving scenarios, such as the dangers of distracted driving, situational awareness, and utilization of the ABS braking system. After completing the clinic, new drivers gain confidence, awareness, and the experience necessary to navigate today's dangerous roads.

"Together with PRSC, Odessa College and the Sewell Family of companies, we are not only investing in safer roads but also the future leaders of our community. Through initiatives like the SKILLS Driving course, we are shaping a culture of responsibility and safety throughout the Permian," Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, said in a news release.

"The Sewell Family of Companies celebrates the Permian Strategic Partnership's efforts to promote safe and wise driving in our region. We are honored to partner with such a tremendous organization in the work to make the Permian Basin a great place to live," said Collin Sewell, CEO of the Sewell Family of Companies.

"The Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC) works daily to drive down the number of crashes and fatalities on the roadways of the Permian Basin," said Ellen K. Ramsey, Executive Director. "Young drivers are impressionable and our goal is to make road safety their first — and only — impression when behind the wheel. We are delighted to once again collaborate with the Permian Strategic Partnership to make our roads safer."

"Over 6,000 new drivers are killed in vehicle accidents every year. The lack of behind-the-wheel, accident-avoidance training is a major contributor to these unnecessary deaths. With a strong emphasis on accident prevention, SKILLS Driving will empower young drivers to make informed choices and develop the SKILLS and confidence necessary to tackle any road situation they may encounter. The quickest way to learn lifesaving "cause and effect" vehicle dynamics is to learn in "real-world scenarios."

This 1-day clinic allows students to be coached by professional drivers, in real cars, in a safe environment," said Dawn Stokes, CEO of SKILLS Driving. "Delivering this powerful "learn-by-doing" program to West Texas, the most dangerous driving environment in North America, will bring immediate changes to the community. SKILLS Driving is proud to join forces with the Permian Strategic Partnership, Permian Basin Road Safety Coalition and the Sewell Family of Companies to educate new drivers and help get everyone home safely every night."