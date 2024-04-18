PSP: One dead, one injured in Hamilton Township fire early Thursday

A residential fire early Thursday in Hamilton Township left one dead and one injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers from the Stroudsburg Barracks were dispatched to a fire at a residence on North Easton Belmont Pike in Hamilton Township alongside local fire and EMS. Troopers reported hearing yelling from the fully engulfed home.

After gaining entry into the burning home, troopers were able to remove a female from the inferno.

The body of a male was located within the home once the fire was put out. The female was taken to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's burn center via EMS.

Responding troopers were treated at St. Luke’s Monroe Campus for minor injuries.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police: One dead, one injured in Hamilton Township fire early Thursday