PSP: Montour County man loses 12K in gift card scam

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Montour County man lost thousands of dollars in a gift card scam.

In a release sent out on Sunday, PSP says they were called to Valley Township in Montour County for a reported theft by deception on Friday.

Troopers say a 74-year-old man from Danville told authorities he searched for an Amazon password change online and clicked a link.

The link then gave the man a notification saying he was hacked which included a phone number to call, according to PSP.

The release goes on to explain the phone number posing as Apple Support the victim called and told him he had child pornography charges against him.

State Police say the scammers posing as Apple Support transferred the call to scammers posing as the FCC who told him to resolve the reported fines with gift cards.

PSP reported the scammers took $10,000 in Home Depot gift cards and $2,000 in Apple gift cards from the victim.

In total, officials say the man lost $12,000 in the incident.

PSP is investigating the incident.

