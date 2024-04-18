PSP: Man recording traffic stop arrested, charged with obstruction

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man for interfering with a traffic stop by refusing to record the stop from the other side of the road.

At 5:46 p.m. on April 12, state police say they were conducting a traffic stop when 56-year-old Mario Castro, from Freeland, approached the stop to record what was happening.

State police say this is not the first time they have encountered Castro recording their investigations. State police say they arrested Castro on October 9, 2022, for recording their interview with a missing juvenile victim despite investigators telling him not to record it. This case is still in the court system and has not been resolved.

After approaching the traffic stop, troopers say Castro began talking to the three people in the car causing officials to divide their attention between the two parties. Troopers on the scene say they told Castro he was free to record the traffic stop as long as he moved to the other side of the road.

Despite asking him to move several times, authorities say Castro refused to move and continued to divert attention towards himself. Due to this, officials say they were unable to complete the traffic stop.

Arrest documents show that state troopers arrested Castro after being unable to complete the stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Castro refused to listen to commands to sit down while at PSP-Hazleton because he said, “I’m not a [expletive] dog.” The complaint continued to say that Castro caused a scene forcing a 911 operator to put an active 911 call on hold to call their supervisor to take care of the situation.

Troopers say they tried to, “guide the defendant into a chair,” to prevent further escalation. As law enforcement tried to get Castro to sit down, Castro allegedly fell backward and was unable to get up due to being handcuffed. Once he got in a chair, state police say he threw himself on the floor and requested EMS.

When troopers attempted to help, they say Castro refused.

Troopers are charging Castro with one count of obstructing the administration of law for his actions at the traffic stop and one count of disorderly conduct for his actions at PSP-Hazleton.

Castro’s next court date is June 17.

