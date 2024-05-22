PSP: Man arrested for police chase with children in car

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he started a chase with two children in the car on the North Cross Valley Expressway that ended in a crash in Wilkes-Barre.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car, driven by Joevanny Lopez, 28, of Connecticut, for traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 309.

Police say Lopez ignored troopers and a chase started when he exited the expressway in Plains Township and headed down North River Street into Wilkes-Barre. During the chase, Lopez crashed into a car that was stopped at a red light on the interaction of South River Street and Academy Street, PSP reported.

Then troopers used a maneuver to try and stop Lopez that caused him to hit a parked car on South River Street, as stated in the affidavit. After that crash state police say they were able to arrest Lopez who was driving with a woman, and two children ages 4 and 3 months.

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued for the car, and as a result, PSP found marijuana, marijuana gummies, a black ski mask, and a Glock 9mm handgun.

Lopez faces the following charges;

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Fleeing or attempting to elude police

Flight to avoid apprehension

Illegal possession of a firearm

Child endangerment

Reckless endangerment

Several traffic violations

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail after being deemed a risk to society by the judge.

