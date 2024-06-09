PSP looking for missing man in Huntingdon County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are trying to find a man who was reported missing from Huntingdon County.

90-year-old Robert Oliver was reported as a missing endangered person Sunday.

Oliver is described by authorities as 5’9″, weighing about 190 pounds, and with white hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Oliver was wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat.

Oliver was last seen Saturday afternoon in Franklin Township at about 4:05 p.m., according to State Police.

Oliver is believed to be driving a tan 2005 Buick Lesabre with Pennsylvania license plate GDK0704.

If you have information that could help authorities find Oliver, contact police at 911 or the PSP Huntington Station at 814-627-3161.

