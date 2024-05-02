PSP launches $10 million initiative to establish third Harmony Public School in Permian Basin

May 2—The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) on Thursday announced a $10 million investment to launch a third Harmony Public School site within the Permian Basin, establishing Harmony School of Innovation Odessa, intended to expand education opportunities for Permian students.

"Recognizing the fundamental role that education plays in the prosperity of our community, the PSP is dedicated to ensuring every student, regardless of their background, has the chance to thrive," Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP, said in a news release. "With this investment, we aim to extend the reach of the Harmony Public School system in Odessa, expanding educational opportunities and fostering the growth of our future workforce and leaders in the Permian Basin region."

As global energy demand rises, the need for access to superior Prek-12 education in the Permian Basin becomes increasingly critical — not only to develop a highly skilled workforce but also to attract and retain top talent from across the country whose children will be enrolled in schools across the region's communities.

"Harmony Public Schools is extremely proud to collaborate again with Permian Strategic Partnership to provide high-quality education opportunities for even more families in West Texas," Fatih Ay, CEO of Harmony Public Schools, said in the release. "Working together, this opportunity will allow Harmony and the PSP to empower even more students to reach their full potential and create a brighter future for our Permian Basin community."

The Harmony School of Innovation Odessa is expected to open in Fall 2025.