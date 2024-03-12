PSP investigating death in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News is continuing coverage on a death investigation out of Bradford County as we had a crew on scene for hours earlier Monday, but details are still limited.

The death investigation is out of Springfield Township in Bradford County.

State police were on the scene at a property in the township for several hours Monday.

What we know is limited at this time, but this is what we have so far.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda tells 28/22 News that they are investigating a death that happened on Sawyer Road.

They tell 28/22 News that three suspects are in police custody at this time in connection to the investigation.

State police say there is no threat to the public at this time and that the investigation is still active.

28/22 News was told that charges will soon be filed for the death investigation.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information is made available.

