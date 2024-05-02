PSP investigates dirt bike theft in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Wednesday that state police are investigating a reported dirt bike theft.

According to PSP, sometime between October 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and April 23, 2024, at 6:00 a.m., troopers were contacted regarding a stolen dirt bike in Turbot Township.

State police say the victim identified the dirt bike as a 2006 blue Yamaha YZ250.

Investigators say the dirt bike was taken from an unoccupied home that the victim owned in the 2000 block of Broadway Road in Turbot Township, in the area of North Bridge Road.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

