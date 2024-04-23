PSP investigate Terroristic Threats in Monroe County

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday, that troopers are investigating terroristic threats.

According to PSP, on Friday, April 19, around 10:20 p.m. state police from Troop N Fern Ridge Patrol Unit responded to the Wawa store located at the intersection of State Route 715 and US 209 in Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County for a reported threat that was called into the store from an unknown number.

PSP says the store was temporarily closed employees vacated the building while troopers conducted a walk-through, assessing the building.

State Police say nothing suspicious was found in the store.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact PSP-Fern Ridge Criminal Investigation Uite at 570-646-2271.

