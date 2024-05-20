PSP chase ends with stolen car arrest

DINGMAN TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested after state police say she led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

On May 20 around 6:00 a.m. troopers said they were patrolling Interstate 84 in Pike County when they saw a car traveling at a high speed.

State police say they learned the car was stolen and tried to pull over the driver, later identified as a 32-year-old woman from Pittsburgh. The driver did not stop when police put on their emergency lights and continued to travel at a high speed down Route 6, PSP stated.

Eventually, troopers were able to pull over the driver and she was arrested on the scene.

