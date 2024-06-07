PSP chase ends with fatal crash

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is confirmed dead after a police chase on Thursday.

State police say 20-year-old Matthew Strepp of Lehighton died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital after he succumbed to injuries suffered from a police chase resulting in a crash on Thursday

State police report a 10-mile chase involving troopers ended with the driver crashing into a tree and being flown to the hospital.

According to PSP, on June 6 around 6:20 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations, however, the driver ignored police lights and sirens and a chase began.

The chase went on for over 10 miles through Franklin Township onto Towamensing Township in Carbon County.

Eventually, the driver lost control, left the roadway, struck a tree, and was ejected out of the vehicle, troopers stated.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

