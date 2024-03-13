PSP arrest woman in theft investigation in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Lackawanna County is under arrest, accused of stealing from a developmentally challenged man entrusted to her care.

“We suspected fraudulent use over a period of a few months,” said The Arc of NEPA Executive Director Maryclaire Kretsch.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested 32-year-old Amanda Quick of Wilkes-Barre who they say stole money from a 61-year-old Arc resident.

According to the police report attained by 28/22 news, Quick was an employee at the Arc, which has provided assistance to intellectually and developmentally challenged children and adults since the 1950s.

“Our gut reaction is, it’s unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate,” said Kretsch.

While employed at the Arc, Quick allegedly used a credit and an EBT card for goods and services in NEPA and in Philadelphia without the victim’s consent.

According to the report, when questioned by police, Quick stated all the purchases were legitimate, but police say she could not provide receipts or proof for nearly $8,000 she spent on the victims’ cards.

The executive director of The Arc located on Meadow Avenue is disappointed that this happened to one of their residents

“We had the responsibility of reporting the suspected fraudulent use of the EBT or food stamp card to the authorities,” Kretsch added.

The police report also stated Quick was using the victim’s EBT card after she was no longer hired to care for the victim.

The employees at the Arc say they’re satisfied that the police were contacted.

According to the staff of the Arc, the victim is fine.

