PSP: 3 juveniles facing charges after robbery, police chase

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three juveniles are facing multiple charges after a reported robbery and police chase in Hazle Township.

On Wednesday night at about 8:50 p.m., officials say Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop N Hazleton was called for a reported robbery happening at a gas station on North Church Street in Hazle Township.

State Troopers were given details of the car, previously reported stolen out of New York City, involved in the reported robbery.

Officials later found the car on Interstate 80 Eastbound.

Officials say state police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car continued on the interstate, taking Exit 284, and drove off the roadway where the vehicle struck a guard rail.

State police then used a Precision Immobilization Intervention (PIT) maneuver which stopped the car.

According to PSP, three juveniles then left the vehicle and ran from troopers, but were caught and taken into custody.

All three juveniles are facing criminal charges of robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and other related charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

