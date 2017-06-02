PSG hires Antero Henrique as its sporting director

Paris Saint-Germain's team celebrates with their trophy after winning the French Cup 2017 Final soccer match, between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Angers at Stade de France in Saint Denis, north of Paris, France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says it has hired Antero Henrique as its sporting director.

The 49-year-old Portuguese previously worked at Porto, helping the club to develop its reputed scouting network. He quit as Porto's vice-president last September.

Henrique says "I have the ambition and will to create a dynamic that enables Paris Saint-Germain to be at the highest level over the long term."

PSG is trying to become one of Europe's biggest clubs. It failed to reach the Champions League quarterfinals this season, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona after winning the first leg of their last-16 match 4-0.

PSG finished second to Monaco in the French league, ending a run of four straight titles, but defended its French Cup and League Cup trophies.

The club announced the hiring on its website Friday.