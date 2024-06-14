PSD examines school boundary changes in Timnath

Poudre School District is moving forward on plans to adjust boundaries east of Interstate 25 to alleviate overcrowding at Timnath Middle-High School and Timnath Elementary School.

Both were addressed in each of the scenarios presented March 19 and May 10 by a Facilities Planning Steering Committee looking at school closures, consolidations and boundary changes. After voting to stop that process following widespread community opposition to potential school closures, the school board agreed it still needed to address the impact rapid growth in Timnath and the surrounding area has had on schools on the east side of the district.

And at least some of those changes still need to take effect in time for the 2025-26 school year, Timnath Middle-High School Principal Jesse Morrill said during a nearly six-hour school board meeting and work session Tuesday night.

Changes at the elementary school level aren’t as urgent, principals of two of those schools told the Board of Education, but still need to happen.

Every classroom at Timnath Middle-High School, designed for sixth through 12th graders, will be used every period next fall, Morrill said. And that’s with an unusually small initial class of seniors, consisting primarily of students who transferred in as sophomores when the school first opened in August 2022.

Timnath’s junior class last fall numbered 139 students, so that’s where the majority of this year’s seniors will come from. The class behind that, last year’s sophomores, numbered 234, and total enrollment was 1,255, according to the Colorado Department of Education’s annual count. That matriculation, coupled with continued population growth within the new school’s boundaries, is creating a space crunch in a school designed to accommodate no more than 1,440 students, according to capacity calculations prepared for the Facilities Planning Steering Committee by PSD architect Brian Carnahan.

“We know we’ve got an issue coming up; it’s not just, ‘We’ll see what growth looks like,'” Morrill said. “This is really an urgent piece here.”

The school board directed PSD Assistant Superintendent Julie Chaplain, Superintendent Brian Kingsley and other district leaders to work with the principals of the impacted schools to gather community feedback and discuss options to bring back to the Board of Education for further discussion and a possible vote at its Aug. 13 meeting.

New school might need to add modulars if no changes are made

If nothing is done to address the issue, the district would need to add modular classroom buildings, at a cost of about $450,000 apiece, to accommodate projected enrollment for the 2025-26 school year, Chaplain said in a presentation to the school board.

“When I saw the price tag for how much it’s going to cost to put two modulars out there, it makes my head spin,” school board member Carolyn Reed said. “Because those are temporary dollars, right? They don’t do anything long-term to help the district. When we’re moving modulars around, I hate it; I’d like to avoid it at all costs.”

The simple solution, Morrill said, would be to adjust the boundaries so that students in the Bamford Elementary School attendance area would feed into Preston Middle School and Fossil Ridge High School, as students living in the neighborhoods Bamford serves did before the new middle-high school opened two years ago.

That option, proposed by the steering committee in several scenarios, would reduce incoming classes at Timnath Middle-High School by about 50 to 60 students a year, based on current enrollment figures.

Morrill said the boundary change would have to apply to all students in grades 6-12 living in the Bamford Elementary attendance area, not just the incoming class, to be effective. Although he is in favor of creating a process that would allow students already at Timnath Middle-High School to remain there, he believes some students and their families would choose to make the move over to Preston and Fossil Ridge without being forced to do so.

Adjusting elementary school boundaries east of I-25

Boundary adjustments for the elementary schools east of Interstate 25 — Bamford, Bethke and Timnath — could raise that total, depending on how the school board chooses to address that issue.

One option is to simply alleviate concerns about overcrowding at Timnath Elementary by moving some of its students to Bethke by redrawing boundary lines between the two schools. Options presented by the Facilities Planning Steering Committee revolved mostly around moving students from specific neighborhoods — two that were specifically mentioned were Trailside and Summerfield Estates — from the Timnath Elementary to the Bethke attendance area.

That would reduce enrollment pressure at Timnath, which at 438 students was two below its listed capacity in grades K-5 this past year, according to the CDE’s annual count. It won’t put more students into Bamford Elementary, a new school in northeast Loveland PSD built to accommodate growth within its boundaries in and around west Windsor that has operated far below its capacity of 660 students since it was opened in the fall of 2021. Bamford had just 301 students last fall, including 17 preschoolers, and isn’t projected to have much change in the population of elementary school-age children within its boundaries for the foreseeable future, Chaplain said.

Bethke Elementary had 525 students, all in grades K-5 last fall, and can accommodate up to 640, according to PSD.

“What is our purpose? Is it genuinely balancing enrollment?” Jill Barela asked. Barela is the outgoing principal at Timnath Elementary and incoming principal at Bamford.

“So, I just would want to know what the board’s priorities are with making a boundary shift,” she said. “If it’s just specifically for Timnath Elementary is encroaching on that mark where it’s going to be too big and needing to alleviate that, that’s one thing. But then we also have a really extreme imbalance going on, and are we just going to be contributing to that imbalance by adding to a school that’s already one of the largest, or are we genuinely trying to solve that imbalance?"

Timnath Elementary had about 100 fewer students when she started as principal there in the fall of 2018 than it had this year, Barela said. As enrollment grew to more than 400 students, she was able to add staff, including paraprofessionals to help with lunch duties, interventionists for students who needed extra help in math and reading, and offer full-time positions for specials teachers in art, music and physical education.

“It’s hard to run a school when you’re that small, and that was above 300,” she said. “With Bamford currently having 264 students enrolled (for 2024-25), not only is that a financial issue for the district as far as subsidizing that. But even with that extra money coming from the district (small-school subsidy) … just trying to do daily operations with lunch-duty coverage and providing adequate staffing for things like interventions and specials and things like that is really challenging.”

Those concerns, Kingsley said, are why the district spent much of the past year school year exploring the possibility of closing some schools, particularly on the west side of the district.

“For any members of the community who are listening to this conversation in totality, what our school leaders just did for us is actually continue to validate the existence of this problem that we are grappling with in very different ways,” Kingsley said. “Whether it’s talking about running a school with less than 300 students, regardless of whether you agree the problem is rooted in birth rates or charter school enrollments or our projections in the future are not right, you on a daily basis have to think about how do you navigate the nuanced complexity of having few staff to navigate support for students upon those realities and the implications that has on the broader district.”

Preston, Fossil Ridge would welcome additional students

Preston Middle School and Fossil Ridge High School both lost students to Timnath Middle-High School when it was built and the initial boundaries were drawn. And principals of both schools said the impact has been significant.

Enrollment at Preston, which had more than 1,100 students five years ago, fell from 982 students in 2021-22 — the year before Timnath Middle-High School opened — to 549 this past school year, according to the CDE.

“We are a pressure-valve relief for Timnath,” Preston Middle School Principal Amy Smith said. “That makes the most sense to get those students back into our building. … That’s a neighborhood that has historically gone to Preston for many, many years, and I would welcome them back in and would love to rebuild that relationship with them.”

Fossil Ridge had 2,263 students in 2021-22 and just 1,969 this year.

“If you look at the projections in five years, we will be cut in half,” Fossil Ridge Principal Mark Barry said. “And the impact on programming that our community has become accustomed to would be devastating. … I’d hate to see us go down to 1,000 students, so if we can relieve the overcrowding at Timnath Middle-High School with minimal impact, I think that’s some pretty low-hanging fruit. I would appreciate it, and welcome them back, as well.”

PSD seeks new home for Transitions Pathways programs

The district is also looking for a new home for its Transitions Pathways programs for adults ages 18 to 21 on individualized education plans with special needs. Those programs are currently housed at several different locations, primarily in facilities leased, rather than owned, by PSD.

Community Connections operates out of a small home along Shields Street on the east side of the Rocky Mountain High School campus. Cooper Home operates out of a house on West Swallow Road, just east of College Avenue. The district’s School to Work Alliance Program and Project Search are both run out of leased space at the Drake Center near the intersection of Drake Road and Shields Street. And CAMPUS, a partnership between PSD and Colorado State University, is run out of Alder Hall on the CSU campus.

All are designed to help students who have already completed high school by earning a diploma or a certificate of complete become more independent through self-advocacy, daily living skills, the use of public transportation, job training, social skills, and how to participate in recreational and leisure activities.

“So, really preparing them to be as independent as possible once they age out of our system at 21,” Chaplain said.

Bringing all of those programs together under one roof would allow for better staffing and support services for those students and allow for significant expansion to meet demand — from about 40 students currently to as many as 120 — said Aaron Vogt, an assistant director for integrated services who oversees the district’s alternative programs.

“Our ambitious goal is we want to go over 100, because we know we have students with IEPs over 18 who would benefit from different program options,” Vogt said, noting that many of those students now spend an extra year at their high schools because there’s no room to accommodate them in the Transitions Pathways programs.

Unlike the decisions the district is facing on finding a new home for Poudre Community Academy, one of its alternative high schools, or the issues with redrawing boundaries for schools east of Interstate 25, there’s both a simple and relatively inexpensive option for Transitions Pathways, Chaplain said.

Those programs can move into the district’s Partnership Center adjacent to Poudre Global Academy, 703 W. Prospect Road — across the street from Lesher Middle School.

There’s plenty of room, she said, and the estimated cost of required renovations is just $50,000. Renovations could be completed in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Impacts on Poudre Global Academy, which provides both online and hybrid education for students in grades K-12, would be minimal.

“If it’s the will of the board, we could come back on Aug. 13 and potentially ask for a vote,” Chaplain said.

