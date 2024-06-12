PSC gifted $900K aircraft to give students 'real life' maintenance experience

Pensacola State College unveiled its Fairchild Merlin IV Metroliner at ST Engineering at Pensacola International Airport on Tuesday, showing off the airplane that will be a main component of the College's new Aviation Airframe Mechanics and Aviation Power Plant Mechanic (A&P Mechanics) program that is expected to launch in August.

The retired aircraft, constructed in 1982 and appraised at $900,000, was given to PSC by Don Bishop, CEO and President of InDyne, and chairman of the board of InDyne's Reliance Test & Technology. InDyne and InDyne Reliance Test and Technology support the U.S. Department of Defense and military branches in various functions, from major ground test and operation facilities to radar capability and warfighter training, testing and evaluation. InDyne has a facility in Crestview.

"This aircraft will give students access to aircraft maintenance logs and training opportunities unlike those seen in traditional college programs," said PSC President Ed Meadows at Tuesday's press conference at ST Engineering's airframe maintenance facility. "It will give students the opportunity to build their confidence and the skills needed to pursue a gratifying high-wage career. Thanks to Mr. Bishop's donation, we now have an invaluable resource for aspiring aircraft technicians."

InDyne President and CEO Don Bishop presents Pensacola State College with an aircraft donation during a ceremony at ST Engineering on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The donated twin-engine plane will be a teaching aid for students enrolled in the PSC's aviation programs.

PSC will keep the plane at ST Engineering, which has partnered with the college to establish an A&P Mechanics program. PSC also has several small planes, in varying functional status, that will be used in the 18-month certification program that is aligned with Federal Aviation Administration regulations. Classes will be held at ST Engineering facilities, though construction of a new 25,000-square-foot program facility, which will include classroom and hangar/lab space, is expected to break ground on Pensacola International Airport grounds in August, coinciding with the start of the program.

"I can't stress enough how supportive ST Engineering has been in working with us to establish this program," said Michael Listau, PSC's Dean of Workforce Education, who went on to thank Bishop for the aircraft. "This donation allows PSC to give future technicians hands-on experience with aircraft maintenance and flight line operations with the same type of aircraft they will see in the industry." That includes giving the students chances to witness procedures and operations on some of the larger aircraft worked on at ST Engineering, Listau said.

Last week, ST Engineering broke ground on a new 167,000-square-foot hangar at the Pensacola International Airport. The company has set a goal of creating 1,725 new jobs in the community, with the construction of the first hangar beginning in 2017, and many of those new jobs will be aviation mechanics.

Bishop said the gift of the low-wing turboprop aircraft will help in the College's mission to create jobs, benefiting Pensacola and Northwest Florida.

"It will bring a new dimension to the opportunities afforded PSC and its students for years to come," said Bishop, who gave Meadows and others a chance to tour the aircraft.

PSC A&P Mechanics instructor Bocephus Hinson washed the plane for the ceremony.

"We're excited to get the program going," said Hinson, who was a U.S. Marine Corps aviation mechanic, as well as working in the commercial industry. "Students will learn everything they need to know to get that certification. This plane will give them a chance to work on something they might see in the field. It's real-life experience and you can't beat that.''

Hinson said the aircraft is in good shape for its age, but needs some work before it is flight ready ‒ not that PSC will use the aircraft for flying purposes.

"It's going to be a great tool," he said. "We'll get it ready."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PSC's new aviation mechanics program unveils new (to them) aircraft.