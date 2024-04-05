Prowler investigation closes; person of interest deemed autistic

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the closure of an investigation involving a man suspected of peeping through a gap in a women’s bathroom stall in San Marcos last month.

Authorities received information that the man is a dependent adult with autism and attends a North County Adult Day Care Program, Detective Lavinia Fifita with the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The man’s mother told law enforcement that her son has autism, is non-verbal and has the mental capacity of a child.

The victim, who was using the bathroom when she saw the man allegedly peer in at her at the Bradley Park restrooms in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive, said she no longer desires prosecution and is at ease after authorities were able to identify the man, per the sheriff’s department.

