Provocative Halloween costume seemingly inspired by Melania Trump drops jaws

Online retailer Yandy had jaws dropping when it unveiled their "Reality Star" costume (which bears a strong resemblance to Kylie Jenner), but now they've unveiled another Halloween getup just as shocking.

The popular e-tailer is now selling a sexy costume seemingly inspired by Melania Trump -- with some minor changes. On Inauguration Day, the first lady donned an iconic pastel blue ensemble from Ralph Lauren that she paired with a pair of blue gloves and pumps.

Yandy's newly released "Model Wife" costume, which retails for $70, is a thinly-veiled reference to Melania's Inauguration look. However, the company made some alterations to the outfit with a crop top and mini skirt that shows an eyebrow-raising amount of skin.

"Stand by your hubby in this exclusive Model Wife costume," the description reads. "Gloves not included."

The shoes also aren't included, and if you want to be historically accurate, Melania was wearing a pair of pricey Manolo Blahniks.

