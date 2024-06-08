Provo reaches ‘Emergency Level 1’ flooding alert

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo is now at an “Emergency Level 1” alert as high water flows are coming out of the Deer Creek Dam, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday evening.

River flows downstream have increased to approximately 2,000 cubic feet per second, and officials say there may be minor flooding along the Provo River over the next few days.

“Be extremely cautious if you are in this area,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said. “Hold on to young children to avoid a tragedy!”

