Providence wants to keep heavy trucks off city streets. But will it actually prevent damage?

Providence city councilors will vote Thursday night on whether to cap the weight of trucks diverted onto city streets because of the Washington Bridge closure.

Heavy interstate traffic has been blamed for tearing up local roads since the bridge's partial shutdown in December. Eighteen-wheelers in particular have become a source of ire for Mayor Brett Smiley, who has said they're "doing real harm to our city streets."

A new ordinance, sponsored by Councilmen John Goncalves and Pedro Espinal, would limit truck weights on bridges to 30,000 pounds, or 15 tons. But on local roads, trucks could still be a lot heavier.

Trucks that weigh more than 25 tons, or 50,000 pounds, would be banned from the following areas:

Angell Street between Benefit Street and Butler Avenue

Waterman Street between Benefit Street and Butler Avenue

Gano Street between Angell Street and Trenton Street

A tractor-trailer travels west across the Washington Bridge during a snow storm.

Would this law actually work to prevent damage?

For context, an empty 18-wheeler weighs around 35,000 pounds, but when loaded up, it can weigh in at up to 80,000 pounds. (Federal regulations prevent vehicles from being any heavier.)

When it comes to the city's ordinance, some exemptions would be made, including for city-owned vehicles, garbage trucks and trucks looking to park next to a restricted roadway.

Anyone breaking the rules would be fined $200. But the ordinance would direct the Department of Public Works to put up signs to inform drivers, stating "WEIGHT LIMIT 25 TONS EXCEPT LOCAL DELIVERIES." Goncalves said city engineers and the city's legal department determined the numbers in the ordinance.

"In short, this new law, which will set weight limits for vehicles on certain bridges and streets, is a big step towards protecting our city's infrastructure," Goncalves said. "It will help prevent more damage to our local roads and bridges, make sure they last longer, make our streets safer for everyone and improve quality of life for our residents."

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation could not immediately provide an assessment of how much damage a 50,000-pound truck could still do to city roads. But a mathematical equation might offer insight.

John Goncalves

The American Association of State Highway Officials' road test was a multi-year study conducted from 1958 through 1960. It examined the potential for heavy vehicles to damage roads. The report included an equation called the Generalized Fourth Power Law to compare different vehicles based on weight and number of axles, or axle load. In short, it shows how one vehicle might damage the road compared to another.

Take, for example, a typical sedan weighing two tons and equipped with two axles. Compare that to an empty 18-wheeler, at about 35,000 pounds or 17.5 tons. Usually those vehicles have five axles among which their weight is distributed.

Using the equation from the road test, an empty 18-wheeler would cause 375 times more damage to a road than a typical sedan.

Ordinance being fast tracked through Council

Newly-introduced ordinances typically go to one of the Council's several committees before being voted on. But the weight restrictions will actually be voted on first, then go to committee, possibly only for a short time, said Council spokesman Parker Gavigan.

Though the ordinance only has two sponsors at present, Goncalves asserted it would pass and that it has support from Smiley and the Council. Goncalves said "we had to get this in quickly so not a lot of time to add co-sponsors."

The Providence Journal has reached out to RIDOT and Smiley for comment.

