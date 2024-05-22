Providence police: Suspect jumped into cruiser and drove away. Now he's accused of a lot more.

PROVIDENCE − A 34-year-old man is charged with stealing a police cruiser after struggling with a Providence police officer Tuesday night, the police said.

A police officer pulled the man over after seeing two men riding Slingshots, which are three-wheeled open-air roadsters, in a bicycle lane on Broad Street, the police said.

With the two vehicles stopped, the officer noticed one of the suspects acting suspiciously, and the man ran off with a satchel, the police said.

The officer chased him onto Colfax Street, where the two struggled briefly, the suspect broke free and a firearm fell from the satchel, the police said.

The suspect eventually got into the officer’s cruiser and drove it a short distance down the road before abandoning it near the intersection of Elmwood and Atlantic avenues where he was apprehended by the police.

The man was charged with possession of a firearm, larceny of an automobile, obstruction, simple assault and reckless driving, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man accused of stealing Providence police cruiser