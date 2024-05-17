Providence police investigate after man's body found near river

PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating after the body of a man was found along the Woonasquatucket River Thursday night.

The body was found at about 7 p.m. near Aleppo Street, according to Lindsay Lague, a department spokeswoman.

More: 'Hit-and-run' driver who fled crash last month is found dead; body found in Pawtuxet River

The police did not know the man's cause of death or identity as of Friday morning, Lague said. He's believed to be in his early 50s.

Providence detectives went to the scene to investigate, she said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Body found near Providence's Woonasquatucket River. Police investigate .