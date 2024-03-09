Providence police are hunting for a man accused of attempted kidnapping. How you can help.

PROVIDENCE – Police have a warrant for the arrest of a 45-year-old man who is accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

The man, Marc Pierre, climbed out of a dark-colored van and grabbed the girl's left leg and arm before she broke free, according to Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The girl had just gotten off a school bus before the incident on Nashua Street, near Frost Street, at about 5:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the struggle, the child fell to the ground and hit her nose, Lapatin said.

The arrest warrant for Pierre, obtained Thursday, accuses him of kidnapping, Lapatin said.

Earlier Thursday, police announced that Pierre was a person of interest and requested assistance from the public in their attempt to find him.

Pierre is about 6 feet tall and often wears a long green coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and a green/black winter cap, police said. He carries a green backpack and is known to frequent Nashua and North Main streets.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact Detective Sgt. Jonathan Primiano at jprimiano@providenceri.gov or (401) 559-2899.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police hunting for man accused of attempted kidnapping