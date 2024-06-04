The Providence police entered the home. Then they found 70 snakes, turtles and a raccoon.

PROVIDENCE − Seventy snakes, including a python, two turtles, a raccoon and a dog, were found "contained in very poor conditions" when police officers went to a Providence residence Saturday on a gun investigation, officials said.

Environmental police officers from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management went to the home on Waldo Street to assist the Providence Police Department, the DEM said.

Why was the raccoon euthanized?

"All the animals were contained in very poor conditions and the dog, two turtles, and the raccoon were removed," the DEM said in an emailed statement.

The raccoon was euthanized so its brain tissue could be tested for rabies. Raccoons can carry rabies, and the animal had come into contact with humans, the DEM said.

What happened to the snakes?

The snakes, including the python, estimated to be 10 to 12 feet, were not removed, according to the DEM. A reptile expert went to the residence and helped to identify the snakes.

The DEM’s involvement in this case is limited to enforcement actions for the possession of prohibited species, which included the turtles and raccoon, the DEM said.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Providence police would address whether animal welfare charges are warranted, the DEM said.

As the result of a search warrant at the residence, two people were arrested on various firearms and other charges, a Providence police spokeswoman said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police find home with 70 snakes, turtles and a raccoon