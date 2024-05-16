Providence Park breaks ground on new homeless housing initiative in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Providence Park broke ground Wednesday on a housing initiative aimed to provide permanent, supportive, and sustainable housing to chronically homeless people in a community-driven environment.

Executive leaders plan to house 400 tiny homes with full support services, including medical, mental, and dental, and income opportunities for central Arkansas’s chronically homeless population.

Hope for the Homeless: How Little Rock, community groups are helping the unhoused

The homes will be sat on 50 acres of land in the area, and by 2025 the first 100 homes will be placed on the land.

CEO and Founder Errin Stange said that Providence Park is more than just a housing project — it’s a beacon of hope, grace, and empowerment, a place where the homeless can find not just shelter but a community of support and opportunities for personal growth.

Little Rock business owner said homeless encampment continues to be a ‘safety concern’

For more information, you can visit their website at ProvidenceParkHome.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.