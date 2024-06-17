Providence opening cooling centers, splash pads due to this week's extreme heat

PROVIDENCE − Due to extreme heat conditions expected this week, splashpads and water parks will open two weeks early and cooling centers will be activated.

Splashpads and water parks will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 and noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, according to a news release from the city.

Cooling centers will be available and open from Tuesday through Friday. However, only the following libraries will be open as cooling centers on Wednesday, June 19, due to the holiday:

Olneyville Library: 1 Olneyville Square, 401-421-4084; Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

South Providence Library: 441 Prairie Avenue, 401-467-2619; Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The following cooling centers will be opened at their respective hours through the week:

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTERS:

Emmanuel House: 239 Public St, 401-421-7888; Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Federal Hill House: 9 Courtland Street; Tuesday-Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Providence Rescue Mission: 627 Cranston Street; Open 24/7 during high heat conditions

Crossroads: 160 Broad Street; Open 24/7 during high heat conditions

LIBRARIES SERVING AS COOLING CENTERS:

Residents may seek shelter from the heat at the following Providence Community Library Branches and at the Providence Public Library:

Mt. Pleasant Library: 315 Academy Avenue, 401-272-0106

Tuesday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00 pm – 5:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Olneyville Library: 1 Olneyville Square, 401-421-4084

Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Providence Public Library: 150 Empire Street, 401-455-8000

Tuesday: 8:30am –7:00pm

Thursday: 1:00pm –5:00pm

Friday: 10:00 am –5:00pm

Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Rochambeau Library: 708 Hope Street, 401-272-3780

Tuesday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00 pm –5:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Smith Hill Library: 31 Candace Street, 401-272-4140

Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm-5:30pm

South Providence Library: 441 Prairie Avenue, 401-467-2619

Tuesday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Wanskuck Library: 233 Veazie Street, 401-274-4145

Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Washington Park Library: 1316 Broad Street, 401-781-3136

Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm

Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm

Anyone wishing to utilize free cooling center services should follow the below procedures and guidelines:

Only certified service animals with documentation of status paperwork will be permitted inside cooling centers. No other pets will be allowed inside the facility.

Free bottled water will be available at all cooling centers.

Extreme heat safety tips

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible.

Wear loose-fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher.

Use a buddy system when working outdoors and take frequent breaks to cool down.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies.

For more information, please visit the City of Providence’s website.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Cooling centers, splash pads to open in Providence