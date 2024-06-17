Providence opening cooling centers, splash pads due to this week's extreme heat
PROVIDENCE − Due to extreme heat conditions expected this week, splashpads and water parks will open two weeks early and cooling centers will be activated.
Splashpads and water parks will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 and noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, according to a news release from the city.
Cooling centers will be available and open from Tuesday through Friday. However, only the following libraries will be open as cooling centers on Wednesday, June 19, due to the holiday:
Olneyville Library: 1 Olneyville Square, 401-421-4084; Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
South Providence Library: 441 Prairie Avenue, 401-467-2619; Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
The following cooling centers will be opened at their respective hours through the week:
EMERGENCY COOLING CENTERS:
Emmanuel House: 239 Public St, 401-421-7888; Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Federal Hill House: 9 Courtland Street; Tuesday-Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Providence Rescue Mission: 627 Cranston Street; Open 24/7 during high heat conditions
Crossroads: 160 Broad Street; Open 24/7 during high heat conditions
LIBRARIES SERVING AS COOLING CENTERS:
Residents may seek shelter from the heat at the following Providence Community Library Branches and at the Providence Public Library:
Mt. Pleasant Library: 315 Academy Avenue, 401-272-0106
Tuesday: 9:30am – 8:00pm
Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm
Friday: 1:00 pm – 5:30pm
Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Olneyville Library: 1 Olneyville Square, 401-421-4084
Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Providence Public Library: 150 Empire Street, 401-455-8000
Tuesday: 8:30am –7:00pm
Thursday: 1:00pm –5:00pm
Friday: 10:00 am –5:00pm
Saturday: 8:30am – 4:00pm
Rochambeau Library: 708 Hope Street, 401-272-3780
Tuesday: 9:30am – 8:00pm
Thursday: 9:30am – 8:00pm
Friday: 1:00 pm –5:30pm
Saturday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Smith Hill Library: 31 Candace Street, 401-272-4140
Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Friday: 1:00pm-5:30pm
South Providence Library: 441 Prairie Avenue, 401-467-2619
Tuesday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm
Thursday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Wanskuck Library: 233 Veazie Street, 401-274-4145
Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm
Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Washington Park Library: 1316 Broad Street, 401-781-3136
Tuesday: 9:30am – 5:30pm
Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm
Friday: 1:00pm – 5:30pm
Anyone wishing to utilize free cooling center services should follow the below procedures and guidelines:
Only certified service animals with documentation of status paperwork will be permitted inside cooling centers. No other pets will be allowed inside the facility.
Free bottled water will be available at all cooling centers.
Extreme heat safety tips
Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.
Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible.
Wear loose-fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher.
Use a buddy system when working outdoors and take frequent breaks to cool down.
Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs.
Do not leave children or pets in cars.
Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies.
For more information, please visit the City of Providence’s website.
