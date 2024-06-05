Providence man gets prison for drug trafficking conspiracy that involved kidnapping mailman

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man was sentenced to serve more than five years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in a large-scale cocaine trafficking conspiracy that involved the kidnapping of a mailman, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Irving Medina, 36, pleaded guilty on March 14 to a charge of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute, Cunha said in a news release.

Along with admitting his role in the conspiracy, Medina admitted that co-conspirators abducted a postal carrier because they thought he'd stolen a package of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The postal carrier was delivering mail in Pawtucket on June 1, 2021, when he was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven to his home, according to an indictment. In the car, the mailman was interrogated about missing cocaine that had been sent to Rhode Island from Puerto Rico, the indictment says.

The letter carrier was returned unharmed to an area near his postal truck "after it became obvious he knew nothing about the missing cocaine, and after the men learned that the letter carrier did not have a key with him to allow them to enter his locked home to search for cocaine," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Medina admitted conducting surveillance outside of a Pawtucket post office on May 28, 2021, to identify the kidnapping target, and the next day outside of a mailman’s home, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Four of the five people charged in the drug trafficking conspiracy were also charged in the kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney's Office said previously.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized three packages, each containing about one kilogram of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In a search of Medina’s residence, investigator seized $800 in cash, 50 bags filled with fentanyl, three bags filled with cocaine base, and a quantity of cutting agent, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr., on Tuesday sentenced Medina to serve 70 months in prison and four years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence man gets prison for drug case with mailman's kidnapping