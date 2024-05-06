Who is the Providence Journal Student of the Week: Your vote will decide

Rhode Island's high school students continue to accomplish incredible feats and The Providence Journal wants your help to recognize academic achievements among these students.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, May 9.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Sunday Providence Journal.

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Aidan O'Sullivan, South Kingstown High School

A member of the class of 2024, Aiden is an outstanding young man, who is heavily involved both in his school and community. Aidan exemplifies true leadership in every aspect. Aside from maintaining an excellent academic record, Aidan is a member of the Young Adults Committee in Gov. McKee's office and was a member of the 300th Anniversary Committee in South Kingstown. He is the president of the SKHS Student Civics Club and has had editorials published in both local newspapers and the Providence Journal alike. Aidan has also worked in the Secretary of State's office as well as hosted a very successful voter registration drive for students at SKHS this past year. He thrives when taking on difficult tasks and works through whatever adversity challenges him with ease and a level-mannered approach. Aidan is always willing to be the face and voice of the students of SK, and his peers admire him for this. We would like to recognize Aidan for his devotion to his peers, his school, his community of SK, and the State of Rhode Island.

Rozaria Dos Santos, East Providence High School

Rozaria is an outstanding student who consistently and continuously demonstrates the highest standards. Rozaria is a leader in and out of the classroom. She is on the 2024 Class Committee as a communication liaison. She is also a Civic Liaison for EPHS as a part of the Civic Leadership Program with Secretary of State Gregg Amore. Rozaria is also the president of the Youth Group of Boys and Girls Club of America, East Providence Chapter. In the classroom, she is respectful and always willing to offer a helping hand to her fellow students. She also participates in clinicals as a pre- nursing student and is professional and personable with her patients. She also works at Providence Place mall and is a cheerleader for EPHS. Rozaria embodies true Townie Pride.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal Student of the Week nominees from SK, East Providence