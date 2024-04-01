Who is the Providence Journal Student of the Week? Cast your vote

The Providence Journal continues to recognize academic achievements among the state's high school students and you can help play a role.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, April 4.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Sunday Providence Journal.

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Devin Silversmith, South Kingstown High School

Devin, a member of the class of 2026, is a high-performing and dedicated student of science. He excelled in his 2024 SKHS Science Fair project evaluating the effects of nitrogenous compounds in fish food on the health of home aquariums. His careful experimentation won him the Best of Fair award. His project will be presented at the Rhode Island Science and Engineering Fair to be held in March at CCRI, Warwick.

Devin is an avid bird watcher and has worked with scientists at the University of Rhode Island in field studies. He shot, created and edited a documentary video Introducing Bird Research in Rhode Island. He included footage showing how birds are caught, tagged and released to be able to study them.

In addition to his science interests, Devin is his sophomore class photographer. He is frequently found at school events, both participating and documenting his class’ participation. Devin is also a three-season athlete who runs cross-country and track, as well as playing lacrosse.

Paulo Ariaza, Central Falls High School

Paulo exemplifies perseverance. Despite arriving from Guatemala just three years ago, he thrives in AP Biology, achieving top grades and becoming a valuable peer resource. His strong work ethic, genuine enthusiasm and deep understanding of complex concepts are contagious. Beyond academics, Paulo fosters a collaborative environment by patiently explaining concepts to classmates, earning their respect and admiration. He also tutors struggling students after school. His journey embodies the intellectual curiosity, work ethic, and helpfulness we value, and positions him for continued success.

Soraida Morales, Achievement First Providence High School

Soraida is an Achievement First Providence High School junior dedicated to creating a hardworking, positive environment for her school. As a founding member of Providence High, Soraida has devoted herself to being an exceptional student, athlete and community member. In the classrooms, her teachers continuously rave about the hard work she puts into her assignments and her determination to be great and grow. She is currently ranked 4th in her class. In sports, she brings the same determination and hard work. Soraida was named 1st team all-state, 1st team all-division, and made the all-academic team for fall cheerleading. For Competition Cheer in the winter, she was named 2nd team all-division and again made the all-academic team only after winning the Division 4 state Championship, bringing home Providence High's first-ever state championship! Her cheer coach states that her leadership, flexibility to change and hard work were integral to her team's success. Soraida dedicates herself to even more extracurricular activities, such as our University of Brown's Math Circle and Chess Club. Soraida also serves as Student Council vice president and volunteers her time to help in the food bank at a local Providence center to aid her community. She continuously proves she is a leader at her school and community.

