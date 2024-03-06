Providence city councilman wants to re-zone hundreds of properties. Here's why.

PROVIDENCE – City Councilman Miguel Sanchez wants to rezone more than 300 properties in his neighborhood to allow more density and ease the housing crisis.

At Thursday night's council meeting, Sanchez plans to introduce an ordinance identifying numerous plots that would be changed from R-1 zoning, which includes single-family homes and low-density development, to R-2 zoning, which would allow two-family homes and moderate-density development.

"The main driver behind this is obviously the housing crisis we're all living in," Sanchez said in an interview Wednesday. "It's my opinion that urban cities shouldn't have single-family zoning."

Sanchez said his Ward 6 neighborhood contains some undeveloped land that could be used for housing. The councilman said he has held neighborhood meetings on his proposal and hasn't heard any clear opposition to the plan.

"With any housing development there's going to be certain folks that have questions or concerns … This was actually zoned R-2 up until the mid 1990s," Sanchez said. "So there already is a lot of multi-family triple-deckers in this area."

Once the ordinance is introduced, it will go to the City Council's committee on ordinances for consideration. Already, it has the support of the mayor's office.

"Our Planning Department is supportive of this proposal," said Mayor Smiley's spokesman Josh Estrella. "This upzoning approach serves as one strategic measure to mitigate the ongoing housing crisis."

Proposal comes as council brainstorms solutions to housing crisis

The ordinance's introduction comes as City Council members are weighing a few different measures for countering the city's chronic lack of affordable housing.

In September 2023, six council members, including council President Rachel Miller, sponsored an ordinance to create a rental registry that would require all units to be registered, along with their landlords.

"The aim of a rental registry is to help address longstanding health and safety issues, identify units that are not up to code, educate tenants and landlords on building code compliance and connect homeowners with lead remediation services for any properties built before 1978, the year lead paint was banned," a council announcement of the ordinance read.

But that ordinance is stuck in committee. Sanchez said it will be amended or rewritten. After that, Sanchez said the council plans to weigh a rent-stabilization ordinance. Miller has expressed support for the idea; the proposed ordinance has not yet been introduced.

