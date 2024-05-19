New Providence Baptist Church Pastor talks returning home, vision for church

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A celebration is brewing at First Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta as they prepare for the installation service of their 15th pastor, Pastor Hayward L Dock Jr.

Born and raised in Augusta, he brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the area. After graduating from Butler High School and attending Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, he’s now returning to his roots with a passion for community-driven ministry.

For Pastor Dock, the church isn’t just a building; it’s a beacon of hope and a pillar of support for the community. He envisions a church without walls, where ministry extends beyond the traditional confines to impact the lives of those in need positively.

He recognizes the challenges ahead, including bridging generational gaps and navigating resistance to change within the congregation. However, he approaches these obstacles with grace and understanding, emphasizing the importance of growth from within.

The installation ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. in the primary sanctuary.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.