'So proud': Taunton teen first from area to win Congressional Gold Medal. How'd she do it?

TAUNTON — East Taunton 16-year-old Madison Cable likes to show off her very thick binder she’s compiled over two years. The binder details every hour she dedicated, assignment she completed, and activity she participated in, all to attain one of the highest honors a youth can receive in the country: The Congressional Award.

From June 12-14, Cable and her family will be in Washington D.C., on personal invitation. Cable will be one of 724 youths from across the nation to receive, in front of the U.S. Congress, the Congressional Award Gold Medal.

“To go to the nation’s capital, with my family, as guests, is extremely exciting,” said Cable.

What is the Congressional Award?

The Congressional Award, founded in 1979, is a program for young people, age 14-24, where, according to its website, young people “unleash their potential by achieving personal goals focused on volunteerism, character development, and fitness.”

Candidates set goals for community service and academic and physical accomplishments over a window of time. Depending on the amount of time and dedication they put in, participants can attain bronze, silver and gold certificates, and then bronze, silver and gold medals.

Madison Cable is receiving the gold medal, the top congressional accolade to achieve.

An achiever since the beginning

Cable started on her path to a Congressional Award Gold Medal at age 13.

She said she’s been very active in volunteer work since she was a little girl, so the program “gave me the formal opportunity to document this,” with new hours of commitment, as well as “explore new activities, which is how we grow as a person.”

She added she always “wanted to make a difference in the community.”

Requirements

To achieve a gold medal, a participant must log a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development activities, 200 hours of physical fitness, and a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration done through travel, research and/or documenting.

The guidebook for the Congressional Award states one of the main goals for participating in the program is setting long-term goals. For those seeking a gold medal, all the required hours across each category must be spread out over a minimum of 24 months.

Cable started in May 2021 and completed her requirements in July 2023.

First-ever recipient from Taunton

Madison Cable is the first ever Congressional Award Gold Medal recipient from the greater Taunton area, said Lukas Meyer, north program manager for the Congressional Award program.

This year, Madison is one of seven gold medal recipients from Massachusetts out of 724 total nationwide.

Public service

Volunteer work by Cable included teaching and being a student leader for a youth choir with Boston’s Handel and Haydn Society orchestra and chorus, which she’s been involved with as a singer since she was 8.

Other public service work included collecting clothing through drives for the Salvation Army, organizing a Christmas drive to raise money and donated items for the Taunton Animal Shelter, and preparing and serving meals to the needy and homeless through Corline Cronan’s Family, a non-profit that provides hot holiday meals for the less fortunate in the greater Taunton area on Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas.

Cable has been volunteering with Corline Cronan since she was 5.

Personal development

Personal development isn’t just about exploring new interests or learning new skills. It's also about advancing current ones. Taking classes, whether through school or other institutions, qualifies, as long as you are not receiving any credit for them.

Cable took additional performing arts classes, including music, diction, theater and vocal instruction.

A big portion of her personal development requirement was a two-year research project with relation to her other love: STEM. Cable lists science and math as two of her favorite subjects.

Her two-year project focused on the effects of antibiotics and essential oils on different types of bacteria. Her project won her first place at the Massachusetts Region III Science and Engineering Fair last year.

Physical fitness

For Cable's physical fitness requirements, she developed a hiking program, where she tracked her distance, time, and pace.

“I hiked all over,” she said, which included Massasoit State Park and the Blue Hills Reservation.

Dancing, another passion, took up most of her physical fitness goals, she said. This included studying and training in different forms of dance, including ballet, tap, lyric, modern and jazz.

Expedition/Exploration

Because of restrictions associated with the pandemic, Madison couldn’t do any travel for her expedition. The program allowed her to conduct this category through virtual means.

She focused on two parts of the world: Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, and Renaissance-era London, England.

The exploration work included writing multiple essays based on virtual museum tours, virtual landmark tours, literary reviews of related literature, research into specific historical periods and cultural aspects, architectural reviews, and documentary reviews.

There was even a “taste of the world”-type component where Cable made a couple dishes based on the studied era of that destination. For Colonial Williamsburg, she made cream of peanut soup, which "did not taste good,” she said.

Worked and achieved at her own pace

Cable is partially homeschooled. Her curriculum consists of both independent and teacher-to-student learning at home, along with in-person classes through dual enrollment at Bridgewater State University.

“I was able to be more independent, and be more creative and flexible,” said Cable, regarding her weekly schedule and developing a strategy.

“I am so proud of her. She busted her butt and stuck it out,” said Jill Lagace, Cable’s advisor for her Congressional Award Program.

Lagace explained her role, as required by the program, was to “make sure she’s on the right path” regarding developing and following her strategic plan for accomplishing all the hours and requirements, as well as “making sure she was thorough" and that her activities qualified.

Said Lagace: “I was always impressed by her.”

Next steps

Cable, soon entering her senior year of high school, said she will definitely attend college after graduation. She’s considering a minor in vocal performance, while majoring in a STEM-related field.

Cable said she’s most interested in medical laboratory science, but is also pondering programs in mathematics and/or cybersecurity.

In the meantime, she’s said she’s looking forward to touring the Capitol and “getting recognition on the Senate Floor” when she receives her gold medal.

