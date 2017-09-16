Protests turn violent in St Louis after white former police officer acquitted of black man's murder

Dozens of people were arrested after violence erupted at a protest about a white police officer being found not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a black man in the US city of St Louis.

The Missouri city’s police department said that nine officers had been injured and one was taken to hospital after an injury sustained from a thrown brick.

Protesters also broke windows at the house of St Louis’ Mayor Lyda Krewson, and damaged the city’s public library, before riot police dispersed the crowd with tear gas and pepper balls.

“A total of 32 arrests have been made,” the force said in a statement.

“Many of the demonstrators were peaceful, however after dark, many agitators began to destroy property and assault police officers.”

“Orders to disperse were given numerous times”, it said, adding that “tear gas was deployed after officers were assaulted with bricks and bottles”.

However, footage circulating on social media taken from the local Fox 2 news network appeared to show an elderly woman falling to the ground after contact with riot police.