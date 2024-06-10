Protests sparked by development proposal on 331 acres north of Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has Taos County divided: a proposed large sub-division development that would sit on hundreds of acres of ranch land just north of Taos.

“We just think it’s ludacris; it’s ridiculously out of scale,” said Ken Kobakoff, a resident of Taos who opposes the project. “If it were approved, it would stand as a precedent, and we believe it would open the floodgates for much, much more development.”

“They don’t like the idea we’re building a small community out here,” said Michael Tarleton, co-owner of the land.

Millions fund observatory plans for UNM-Taos

Taos County Commissioners are expected to advance the project forward, or deny it, at a special meeting on Tuesday morning this week.

The development has faced backlash, and protesters displayed their dissatisfaction of the project on Sunday afternoon. The proposed development would be on the Tarleton Ranch property, spanning 331 acres. Dubbed as the “Eco-Village,” developers say it would include hundreds of homes, retail stores, and amenities like dog parks, trails, and athletic facilities.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to develop this area,” Tarleton said.

The land belongs to the Tarleton family who has owned it for nearly 100 years. The family has ranched on the property for decades, but as less and less of the chose to be ranchers, they’ve decided to use the land for other purposes.

Ranger dies after falling at Utah national park while on-duty

“A small community, with a small village, where you can have a grocery store, a pharmacy, a doctor’s office, a bank, and satisfy your day-to-day needs without having to drive all the way across town,” Tarleton explained.

While some residents support the project and what it could offer, many have concerns about the size and commercial emphasis of the development. They argue that current infrastructure, such as water availability, would not be able to sustain hundreds of new neighbors. They also contest the proposed community would ruin the “rural character” of Taos.

“We’re not necessarily opposed to responsible and regulated growth,” Kobakoff added. “This would, like I said, open the floodgates.”

Developers said they’ve received public input and have taken steps to alleviate some concerns, such as receiving water from the El Prado water and sewage system. They’re also putting restrictions on how close to the highway people can build.

“It has to stay agriculture, just as a buffer, because we do not want it to look like the highway south of Taos,” Tarleton said.

Kobakoff suggests the land could be put to better use. He supports the idea of putting in a conservation easement on the property, turning it into a conservatory, or created into a park for the community.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.